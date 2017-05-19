Hidden Dangers in Healthy Foods With Dr. Steven Gundry

Renowned Cardiologist Dr Steven Gundry joined us live to talk about his new book “The Plant Paradox – The Hidden Dangers in Healthy Foods that Cause Disease and Weight Gain” Americans spend billions of dollars on gluten-free diets in an effort to protect their health. But what if we’ve been missing the root of the problem? In The Plant Paradox, Dr. Steven Gundry reveals that gluten is just one variety of a common, and highly toxic, plant-based protein called lectin. Lectins are found not only in grains like wheat but also in the “gluten-free” foods most of us commonly regard as healthy, including many fruits, vegetables, nuts, beans, and conventional dairy products. These proteins, which are found in the seeds, grains, skins, rinds, and leaves of plants, are designed by nature to protect them from predators (including humans). Once ingested, they incite a kind of chemical warfare in our bodies, causing inflammatory reactions that can lead to weight gain and serious health conditions. For more information on Dr. Gundry and the book, visit his website.