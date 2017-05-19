× K-9 Helps Detectives Find Barstow Homicide Victim: Officials

A K-9 helped San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials find a Barstow homicide victim, officials said Friday.

Officials were investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on May 10 and interviewed witnesses.

The investigation led them to Scott Brodie, 44, of Barstow and his home was searched on Wednesday, officials said.

K-9 Ellie, who is trained to detect human remains, responded to the home and searched the property.

Coroner’s officials also responded and began excavating the site where Ellie alerted authorities.

A body was eventually found and identified as Archie Stewart, 33, also of Barstow.

Sheriff’s officials did not provide more details about the homicide, but Brodie was arrested in connection with the death.

This wasn’t Ellie’s first rodeo, however.

Last February, she helped find a man accused of torturing and assaulting a woman for several hours, and that April she tracked down a man suspected of dragging a woman on the hood of a car.