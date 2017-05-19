Missing 83-Year-Old Rancho Cucamonga Woman Found Dead in Riverside County

A Rancho Cucamonga woman who had been missing at least four days was located deceased inside her car on Friday, her family said.

Authorities discovered the body of Mary Curwick, 85, around 5:30 p.m. about 5 miles outside of Blythe, her grandson Kristopher Greening told KTLA.

Earlier in the day, detectives had said they were following up on unconfirmed leads that Curwick was near Kingman, Arizona.

She was last seen at a gas station in Blythe on Saturday, May 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Her card was declined, so the gas station attendant gave her $15 of fuel, investigators said. She told the employee she was heading to Palm Springs.

Curwick was officially reported missing on Tuesday, though her family hadn’t heard from her since May 12. Authorities were alerted to the situation after a neighbor noticed her front door had been left open and he had not seen her for a few days, sheriff’s officials said.