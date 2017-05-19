Live: Firefighters Responding to Brush Fire in Malibu Area

O.C. Congressman Denies Receiving Money From Russia Following Released Audio Recording

Posted 12:07 PM, May 19, 2017, by , Updated at 12:08PM, May 19, 2017

House Science, Space and Technology Committee member Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) questions witnesses from NASA, the Department of Defense and the White House during a hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill March 19, 2013, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher laughed when a reporter from The Hill newspaper asked Friday whether he is getting paid by Russia.

“Am I getting money from Russia? No,” the Huntington Beach Republican said.

The question stemmed from a Washington Post story this week that disclosed an audio recording from last year in which House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) said he thought Rohrabacher and then-candidate Donald Trump were being paid by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A transcript of the tape notes McCarthy and others in the room were laughing, and McCarthy’s staff has said it was meant as a joke and it landed poorly.

