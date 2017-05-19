Passenger Allegedly Tried to Break Into Cockpit of Honolulu Flight That Flew Out of LAX

Authorities took an American Airlines passenger into custody after a disturbance on a Honolulu-bound flight Friday morning that originated at Los Angeles International Airport, the Department of Homeland Security confirmed.

Flight 31, an Airbus A321, landed safely at 11:35 a.m. local time, and received a military escort.

American Airlines confirmed in a statement to KTLA that the crew requested law enforcement meet the aircraft at at landing because of a “disturbance” during the flight.

Citing multiple sources, Hawaii’s KHNL-TV reported that the man tried to “break through the cockpit door” before being subdued by the flight crew and an off-duty police officer.

The unidentified passenger was taken into custody at the airport by federal agents and deputy sheriffs, according to the station.

Instagram video shows the man being led off the plane in handcuffs.

“Crazy! Someone tried to break into the cockpit on my flight from LA to Honolulu. We were greeted by the FBI. They are now taking us off the plane a few rows at a time for dog sniffing and interviews,” the caption of the video read.

BREAKING: Turkey man is subdued after trying to breach cockpit on American Air Flt from LAX to Honolulu https://t.co/aQjEuagqXc pic.twitter.com/ljGQT7ptYf — Lynn Kawano (@LynnKawano) May 19, 2017

The airliner did not provide any additional details.

“American is in touch with federal law enforcement. As this is an active investigation, please contact the FBI’s Honolulu Division, said in the statement.

Check back for updates on this developing story.