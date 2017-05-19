Santa Ana Man Sentenced to 60 Years in Prison for Sexually Assaulting Children He Met Through Church: DA

A 42-year-old Santa Ana man was sentenced to 60 years to life in prison Friday after being convicted of sexually three girls, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Jose Luis Aguilera was found guilty on April 28 of four felony counts of committing lewd acts upon a child under the age of 14, with a sentencing enhancement that there were multiple victims, the DA’s office said in a news release.

Aguilera met his young victims through church, according to the DA’s office.

Between October 2012 and September 2015, Aguilera — a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Santa Ana — was accused of sexually assaulting three girls, the release stated. The DA’s office previously said the victims were between 9 and 11 years old.

“He befriended at least four different families and then under the guise of playdates with his daughter he then would sexually assault the girls when he got them alone,” Deputy DA Heather Brown said at the time he was charged in the case.

The defendant “committed lewd acts” on the girls, including kissing the children and touching their genitals, according to the release.

One of the girls reported the crime to a family member, who then alerted the Santa Ana Police Department.

Aguilera was arrested on Sept. 4, 2015.

