‘Significant Development’ in Case of Santa Monica Teen Shot to Death Set to Be Announced Friday: Police

Santa Monica police are set to announce a “significant development” in the homicide of an 18-year-old man that occurred in the city earlier this year at an afternoon news conference Friday.

Juan Sebastian Castillo died steps away from the emergency room of Santa Monica-UCLA Medical Center, which is located in the 1300 block of 16th Street, around 5:10 a.m. Feb. 26, according to the Police Department.

He was found with a head injury, and authorities later determined Castillo had been shot.

Police did not immediately release details on where the shooting occurred.

Detectives had been investigating a possible link to a report of a possible shooting in the 2100 block of Pico Boulevard that was called in to police about 12:45 a.m. Responding officers found evidence of a shooting, but did not locate any victims or possible gunmen at the scene, police said at the time.

Investigators had not released any suspect information, nor have they announced any arrests in the nearly three months since Castillo was killed.

More details are expected to be released when Santa Monica Police Chief Jaqueline Seabrooks holds a news conference at 1 p.m. regarding the case.

The teen had graduated the previous summer from Santa Monica High School, where he played for the Vikings football team.

His father told KTLA Castillo wanted to join the Marines.

“He was a great kid, he was ready to serve the country,” Jorge Castillo said.

Juan Castillo was described as a loving son, brother, friend and nephew, who was also a great athlete, according to a GoFundMe page set up calling for justice for the slain teen.

The fundraiser page reached its goal and is no longer active.

Santa Monica police have urged anyone with info about the case to call Detective D. Larios at 310-458-8937, Detective B. Cooper at 310-458-8478, or the department at 310-458-8491.

