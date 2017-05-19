Teenage Pedestrian Killed When Car Swerves Off Roadway in Lancaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 15-year-old pedestrian was killed when he was struck by a car that swerved to avoid two vehicles that were stopped at an intersection in Lancaster late Thursday.

The crash occurred about 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of 32nd Street West and West Avenue L, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Two vehicles had stopped at the intersection, apparently to let pedestrians cross the street, as a third vehicle approached from behind, Sheriff’s Department Lt. D. Nagelmann said.

The approaching vehicle swerved at the last minute and drove onto a nearby embankment, where it rolled several times and struck one of the pedestrians, Nagelmann said.

“It just was out of control ... It flipped, and it flipped, and it flipped on my baby,” said Terri Smith, who identified the victim as her son, 15-year-old Adrian Smith.

The teen was pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital.

The unidentified driver of the vehicle, who authorities said was in his 30s, was also injured in the crash, Nagelmann said.

The extent of the driver’s injuries were unknown.

Authorities have not determined if the driver was under the influence at the time of the crash.