Torrance Armed Forces Day Weekend Celebration

Gayle Anderson was live in Torrance to wrap up her week long series of reports leading up to Armed Forces Day. Today begins the ARMED FORCES DAY CELEBRATION, CITY OF TORRANCE.

Military exhibits are open to the public at 10am Friday. Also, there is a concert at 1:30pm Friday.

This year's weekend honors the U.S. Air Force.

For a complete list of weekend activities, please check the website.

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.