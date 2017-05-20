1 Man Killed, 1 Injured in Harbor City Shooting: LASD

One man was killed, and another was injured, when a shooting broke out in Harbor City early Saturday, officials reported.

Shortly before 1 a.m. deputies responded to the 23700 block of South Livewood Lane to a report of shots fire, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The two men were taken to a local hospital by friends.

The unidentified fatal victim was shot in his upper torso and pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff’s officials said.

The second victim was also shot in his upper torso. He was listed in stable condition.

Investigators were on scene trying to determine what led to the fatal shooting.

No other information was released.