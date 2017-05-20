18-Year-Old Male Fatally Shot in South Los Angeles: LASD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An 18-year-old man was fatally shot Friday evening in South Los Angeles, officials reported.

Deputies responded to the 1300 block of West 90th Street about a call reporting a gunshot victim about 9:56 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported. Deputies found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper torso.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the suspect is a black man who was driving a light-colored compact SUV.

Investigators were on scene talking to neighbors and trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

It was unknown if the shooting was gang-related.

No other information was immediately released.