8 Injured After Commercial Plane Crashes Into Supply Truck at LAX

Six people were wounded at Los Angeles International Airport after a Boeing 737 crashed into the airport utility truck they were in on Friday, causing it to overturn.

The collision occurred shortly after Aeromexico flight 642 from Mexico City landed on the taxiway around 2:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The six men and two women aboard the airport supply truck all suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, though the women were more seriously injured, officials said.

Paramedics did not disclose the victims’ medical conditions or nature of their injuries.

None of the approximately 146 passengers and crewmembers aboard the plane were hurt.

The aircraft’s right wing was damaged, but the collision did not spill fuel or cause a fire, according to LAFD.

No further details were immediately available.