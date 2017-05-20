Former Dodgers Manager Tommy Lasorda Hospitalized

Tommy Lasorda, who managed the Dodgers to their most recent World Series championship in 1988, has been hospitalized for an undisclosed ailment.

Lasorda, 89, is “resting comfortably,” said Dodgers spokesman Steve Brener, who did not elaborate on Lasorda’s condition.

Lasorda made a prominent public appearance May 3, helping to unveil Vin Scully’s retired microphone at Dodger Stadium. He also participated in the dedication of Jackie Robinson’s statue at the stadium April 15.

He has been hospitalized several times in recent years. He was hospitalized for 10 days last October, missing the Dodgers’ National League division series but being discharged in time to attend NL Championship Series games against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium.

