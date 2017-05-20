Motorcycle Officer Suffers Broken Leg in Hit-and-Run Crash in Downtown L.A.

An on-duty Los Angeles police officer riding a motorcycle was struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday night, officials said.

The crash occurred around 9:20 p.m. near the intersection of Central Avenue and Olympic Boulevard in downtown Los Angeles, a public information officer with the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The officer sustained a broken leg and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Two possible suspects were detained, police said.

The circumstances surrounded the crash, and how the suspects were apprehended, were unclear.

Neither the officer’s nor the suspects’ identities were disclosed.

No further details were immediately available.