Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, May 20th, 2017.

Happy Saturday! It's ARMED FORCES DAY!

There are several events honoring the men and the women of the military and more! Take a look! Enjoy!

Armed Forces Day Parade

City of Torrance Celebration

Torrance

Torranceca.gov

This is Armed Forces Day and the Armed Forces Day Parade is ready to rumble through Torrance.

The 59th annual event begins at 1:30pm. It’s part of an entire weekend celebration of our nation’s men and women of the military.

Take a look at the complete schedule at: torranceca.gov

2017 Pasadena Showcase House of Design @ 10am

Pasadena

pasadenashowcase.org

This is a Pasadena tradition. The Pasadena Showcase House of Design, one of the oldest, largest, and most successful house and garden tours in the nation.

This year’s showcase treasure is a magnificent seven-thousand, six bedroom, four bath English Tudor Revival estate – complete with pool -- designed by architectural firm Marston & Van Pelt.

The tickets for this Spring event benefits a variety of community music programs.

Extended!

The Orbit Pavilion

The Huntington Library, Art Collection, & Botanical Gardens

1151 Oxford Road

San Marino

626 405 2100

huntington.org/orbit

This WAS scheduled to close in February. However this unique display’s existence is now extended through September.

This is the Orbit Pavilion at the Huntington Library in San Marino, a large, shell-shaped sculpture, where we can actually hear the satellites that study the Earth that are passing through space continuously, collecting data on everything from hurricanes to the effects of drought. Distinctive sounds are emitted as each satellite passes overhead: a human voice, the crashing of a wave, a tree branch moving, a frog croaking. Each sound interprets one of the satellites’ missions.

The outdoor installation is the brainchild of Dan Goods and David Delgado, visual strategists at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, who worked in collaboration with composer Shane Myrbeck and architect Jason Klimoski of StudioKCA to produce an innovative “soundscape” experience representing the movement of the International Space Station and 19 Earth Science satellites.

Body Worlds: Pulse

California Science Center

Exposition Park

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

Californiasciencecenter.org

This is opening day for DR. GUNTHER VON HAGENS BODY WORLDS: PULSE at the California Science Center. More than 200 plastinated specimens show us how life and our life style choices impact various systems of the human body.

By the current and former members of the military and their guests will receive a special discount when they visit this new exhibit and any IMAX film of their choice today, Armed Forces Day through May 29th Memorial Day.

In admission includes seeing the Space Shuttle Endeavour.

Extreme Mammals

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 3466

nhm.org

Extreme Mammals is a new exhibit at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. The extraordinary exhibition explores the ancestry and the evolution of the smallest, most amazing, and the biggest mammals.

Among other extreme mammals at this exhibit, this! A mammal described as a walking whale! This and more amazing mammals are now on display at the Exposition Park facility.

Butterfly Pavilion

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 3466

nhm.org

Also at the Natural History Museum, don’t forget the BUTTERFLY PAVILION, where we can mingle with hundreds of California and subtropical varieties of butterflies and the plants they enjoy!

Seeing Red: 70 Years of Ferrari

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 930 2277

petersen.org

Petersen Automotive Museum officials are seeing red. No! They’re not upset! They’re celebrating one of the most recognizable manufacturers in automotive history. This is SEEING RED: 70 YEARS OF FERRARI.

The exhibit features ten of the most spectacular and significant cars in the Ferrari brand’s history.

The Unconventional Canvases of Keith Haring

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 930 2277

petersen.org

Time is running out to see THE UNCONVENTIONAL CANVASES OF KEITH HARING at the Petersen. Pop Artist Keith Haring created these rare works on automobiles, covering them with his familiar and famous moving figures. This exhibition closes next month.

TRACK:

Make it a GREAT Saturday, ARMED FORCES DAY. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

