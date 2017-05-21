× 1 Man Dead, 2 Injured After Car Crashes Into Utility Pole in Long Beach

One man died and two others were injured after a driver suspected of being under the influence crashed into a utility police in Long Beach, the Long Beach Police Department said in a press release on Sunday.

Officers were called to the scene of a crash at the intersection of Clark Avenue and Eagle Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday night.

There, they found two passengers suffering from injuries inside a 2000 Toyota Avalon. The 24-year-old driver of the vehicle was not a scene and found walking away a short time later, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver veered off the road and hit a utility pole north of Eagle Street, according to police.

One of the passengers, a 31-year-old man, was found unconscious and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second passenger, a 24-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital with a broken leg, according to police.

The driver was also transported to a local hospital with serious injuries and will face multiple charges, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Long Beach Police Department at 562-570-7335.