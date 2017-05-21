24-Year-Old Shooting Victim Found on Front Lawn of Tustin Home

A man who was found deceased on the front lawn of a Tustin residence on Sunday had no apparent connection to the location, police said.

The body of Orange resident Jose Peralta, 24, was found just after 6 a.m. in the yard of the home on the 600 block of West Main Street, Tustin police said in a statement.

Responding officers determined the man was dead and had suffered a gunshot wound, though police did not specify where the wound was located.

Tustin police said their station did not receive any calls for service from the neighborhood Saturday night, and it was unclear whether Peralta was shot at the home or if his body was taken there at some other point.

However, investigators were so far unable to find any ties between the victim and the location where he was discovered, officials said.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information can call the Tustin Police Department at 714-573-3249.