× 35-Foot-Long Humpback Whale Swims into Ventura Harbor

Biologists are using an underwater microphone to try to guide a humpback whale out of Ventura Harbor.

The sight of the 35-foot-long whale swimming in circles between docks in the Ventura Isle Marina on Saturday afternoon drew spectators and television cameras.

The whale was not injured, said Ventura Harbor Patrol Officer Tim Burrows.

He added that marine biologists with Channel Islands National Park are broadcasting underwater whale calls to lure the mammal out to sea.

