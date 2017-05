Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The campfire cupcake is a great gooey treat, fresh made marshmallow, kissed by flame, and it's all on top of a "cloud" of frozen custard. Only thing is, this bakery is so hidden, like the owner is in the witness protection program. Here's where to find it. This edition of Burrous' Bites aired, Sunday, May 21st. 2017.

Dreamy Creations

19441 Business Center Dr unit 114, Northridge, CA 91324

(818) 882-0120

https://www.dreamycreations.com/