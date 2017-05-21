Castaic Family Holds ‘Halloween in May’ Party for 5-Year-Old With Degenerative Disorder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Family and friends want every birthday Carter Sarkar celebrates to be extra special as he has been diagnosed with Sanfilippo syndrome, a metabolism disorder in which the body can not properly process sugar that is likely to kill him by his teenage years.

On Sunday, he celebrated his 5th birthday with a Halloween-themed party at his Castaic home, since he asks his parents if he can go trick-or-treating about twice a week.

To learn more about Carter and how his family is working to find a cure for Sanfilippo syndrome, visit CartersChallenge.com.