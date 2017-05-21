San Clemente Beach Closed After 25 Sharks — Likely Great Whites — Spotted Near Shore

Lifeguards in San Clemente ordered swimmers and surfers out of the water Sunday after 25 sharks — some of them 10-footers — were sighted near the shore.

The closure began soon after 10:30 a.m., when a fisherman spotted a shark near the end of the San Clemente Pier, said Nicolas Giugni, one of the coastal city’s marine safety officers.

Before long, he said, two other sharks — likely juvenile great whites — were sighted nearby. By 3 p.m., lifeguards let people back in the water and posted warning signs: “SHARK SIGHTED ENTER AT YOUR OWN RISK.”

But that didn’t last long.

