Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, May 21st, 2017

2017 Pasadena Showcase House of Design @ 10am

Pasadena

pasadenashowcase.org

This is a Pasadena tradition. The Pasadena Showcase House of Design, one of the oldest, largest, and most successful house and garden tours in the nation.

This year’s showcase treasure is a magnificent seven-thousand, six bedroom, four bath English Tudor Revival estate – complete with pool -- designed by architectural firm Marston & Van Pelt.

The tickets for this Spring event benefits a variety of community music programs.

FREE!

Heritage of Aloha Festival

Heritage Park Santa Fe Springs

12100 Mora Drive

Santa Fe Springs

facebook.com/Heritage-of-Aloha-Festival-238349352968523/

We’re in Polynesia WITHOUT getting on an airplane! That’s because we’re at the Heritage Aloha Festival in Santa Fe Springs.

There’s Polynesian entertainment, Polynesian food, and Polynesian merchandise.

Parking and admission are FREE!

Body Worlds: Pulse

California Science Center

Exposition Park

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

Californiasciencecenter.org

This is opening day for DR. GUNTHER VON HAGENS BODY WORLDS: PULSE at the California Science Center. More than 200 plastinated specimens show us how life and our life style choices impact various systems of the human body.

By the current and former members of the military and their guests will receive a special discount when they visit this new exhibit and any IMAX film of their choice today, Armed Forces Day through May 29th Memorial Day.

In admission includes seeing the Space Shuttle Endeavour.

Extreme Mammals

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 3466

nhm.org

Extreme Mammals is a new exhibit at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. The extraordinary exhibition explores the ancestry and the evolution of the smallest, most amazing, and the biggest mammals.

Among other extreme mammals at this exhibit, this! A mammal described as a walking whale! This and more amazing mammals are now on display at the Exposition Park facility.

Butterfly Pavilion

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 3466

nhm.org

Also at the Natural History Museum, don’t forget the BUTTERFLY PAVILION, where we can mingle with hundreds of California and subtropical varieties of butterflies and the plants they enjoy!

FREE!

Museums of the Arroyo Day @ Noon

The Gamble House

4 Westmoreland Place

Pasadena

The Gamble House, the Autry Museum Southwest Campus, and the Los Angeles Police Museum are among the museums FREE today for MUSEUMS OF THE ARROYO DAY. The day of free art, free architecture, and free culture begins at Noon.

Seeing Red: 70 Years of Ferrari

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 930 2277

petersen.org

Petersen Automotive Museum officials are seeing red. No! They’re not upset! They’re celebrating one of the most recognizable manufacturers in automotive history. This is SEEING RED: 70 YEARS OF FERRARI.

The exhibit features ten of the most spectacular and significant cars in the Ferrari brand’s history.

The Unconventional Canvases of Keith Haring

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 930 2277

petersen.org

Time is running out to see THE UNCONVENTIONAL CANVASES OF KEITH HARING at the Petersen. Pop Artist Keith Haring created these rare works on automobiles, covering them with his familiar and famous moving figures. This exhibition closes next month.

Make it a GREAT Sunday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.