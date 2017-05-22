16-Year-Old Male Injured in La Habra Police Shooting After Allegedly Threatening His Mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 16-year-old male was shot by La Habra police on Monday after he allegedly threatened his mother with a gun, officials reported.

Police responded to the 200 block of S. Monte Vista Blvd. about 9:36 a.m. after a mother reported her 16-year-old male armed with a handgun and threatening to shoot her, the La Habra Police Department told KTLA.

By the time officers arrived on scene, the teen had fled the home with the firearm and stated "that he wanted to shoot something and be on the news," police said in a released statement.

Officers patrolled the surrounding neighborhood and located the teen in the 300 block of S. Walnut St. at Guadalupe Park. When they attempted to contact the teen a shooting occurred and the teen was shot by an officer, police said.

The teen fled again, according to police, but was later located by officers in the area of Knudsen and 3rd.

"The officer felt threatened enough to use deadly force against the individual," Officer Jose Rocha told KTLA.

The handgun was also found nearby.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

The teen was taken into custody for attempted homicide, criminal threats and brandishing a firearm, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Rocha said the teen's condition was unknown.

The investigation was ongoing by the La Habra Police Department and the Orange County District Attorney's Office.