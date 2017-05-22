× Ariana Grande ‘OK’ After Explosion at Manchester Concert Kills 19

Pop star Ariana Grande is said to be safe after an explosion at the U.K.’s Manchester Arena, where she had a concert Monday night. A police statement said that at least 19 people were killed and about 50 were hurt in the blast, which was still in the hands of first responders as the news spread.

“Ariana is OK. We are further investigating what happened,” said Joseph Carozza, the artist’s publicist with Republic Records, a division of Universal Music Group.

The explosion happened just after Grande’s concert had ended, witnesses said.

“Emergency services responding to serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area. More details will follow as soon as available,” the Greater Manchester Police announced on Twitter.

Latest statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/BEpLOan3dY — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017