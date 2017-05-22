× Body Found Inside Burned Vehicle in Riverside, Officials Investigating

A burned body was found inside a vehicle in Riverside late Sunday and police are investigating.

The incident was reported about 11:30 p.m. along Van Buren Boulevard, near the exit of the 215 Freeway, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials on Twitter called the incident an “active death investigation,” but released no further details.

It is unclear how the person in the vehicle died.