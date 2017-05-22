Brush Fire Burns in Hills Above Duarte

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles County firefighters were responding to a brush fire burning several acres in the foothills above the San Gabriel Valley on Monday.

A county Fire Department spokesman said the blaze was reported at 3:19 p.m. in the 100 block of Crestview Street. No structures were threatened, the spokesperson said, but aerial video from Sky5 showed flames burning near a residential backyard on Rim Road.

The fire's forward progress was stopped at 3 to 5 acres, the Fire Department tweeted just before 5 p.m., calling the blaze the Spinks Fire.

A county Sheriff’s Department tweet indicated the fire was burning in neighboring Bradbury. Both cities border the Angeles National Forest and the San Gabriel Mountains.

It was about 91 degrees in the area at the time the fire was burning, according to the National Weather Service.

Brush fire in the city of Bradbury. Temple Deputies along with several fire companies responding. Stay away from area. #LASD pic.twitter.com/UwraoAjjYK — LASD Temple Station (@TEMLASD) May 22, 2017