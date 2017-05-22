Felon Charged With Killing Man in Front of 6-Year-Old Boy in Long Beach: D.A.

A 33-year-old felon has been charged with the fatal shooting of a man in Long Beach while a 6-year-old boy watched the crime unfold, officials reported.

Jason Monroe Daniels was charged with three felony counts of murder, child abuse and possession of a firearm by a felon, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday.

Police were called on April 19 to a home in the 500 block of Cherry Avenue around 9 p.m. following a disturbance. Daniels was visiting his ex-girlfriend’s family home when he became “agitated” after seeing the victim, William Hayes, spending time with his ex-girlfriend’s six-year-old son, prosecutors said in a released statement.

Daniels is accused of walking out of the house, approaching Hayes and shooting him in front of the boy. He then fled the scene, prosecutors said.

Hayes, 38, was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

Daniels was taken into custody two weeks after the fatal shooting by U.S. Marshals in Las Vegas.

He was previously convicted of having a concealed firearm in a vehicle in 2004, corporal injury to a child’s parent in 2007, making criminal threats and assault with a firearm in 2014.

Daniels was expected to be arraigned Monday in Long Beach. Prosecutors planned to ask for bail to be set at $4.28 million.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in state prison.