Female UC Riverside Student Sexually Assaulted by Driver for Ride-Hailing App

A female UC Riverside student was sexually assaulted this month by a driver for a web-based ride-hailing service, campus police said Monday.

Officer responded to The Plaza campus housing units around 2:45 a.m. on May 14 after the woman reported she was sexually assaulted, according to a statement from UC Riverside police.

The university apartments are located at 1020 Linden St., but it was unclear if the assault occurred there or at some other location.

The suspect, identified only as a driver for a ride-hailing app such as Uber or Lyft, chartered the woman to her home from another location in Riverside, police said.

It was unclear whether he had been arrested.

Campus police continued to investigate the crime and said officers would “provide appropriate updates to the community as they are available.”