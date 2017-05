Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LSD was classified as a Schedule 1 controlled substance by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration more than 40 years ago — giving it an official status of a dangerous, illegal drug with no accepted medical use. But a growing group of experts is now promoting the use of such psychedelics in small, controlled amounts as a routine, therapeutic treatment.

Micah Ohlman reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on May 22, 2017.