A teenage girl was visiting a park in Castaic when she was shocked to discover a plastic bag holding three kittens hanging from a tree during high temperatures on Saturday.

To follow the progress of the abandoned kittens, call the Santa Clarita Animal Hospital at 661-259-7387, visit their website or follow them on Facebook.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on May 22, 2017.