× Man Fatally Shot at Riverside Gas Station: Police

A man was fatally shot at a Riverside gas station Sunday night, officials said.

The incident was reported about 10:30 p.m. at a Shell Gas Station along the 3500 block of Adams Street.

The shooting occurred in front of the gas pumps at the station, an employee told Riverside Police officers.

The man was taken to a hospital in the area, where he later died.

Detectives from the homicide and gang units, as well as a forensic unit responded to the scene.

People and motorcycles at the scene were adorned with Hells Angels logos, video from the scene showed.

A motorcycle possibly involved in the shooting remained at the scene.

Officials continued to investigate the scene Monday morning.