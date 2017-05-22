× Man Found Dead on Tustin Front Lawn Was Killed in Santa Ana, Police Say

A 25-year-old man who was found dead on the front lawn of a home in Tustin was fatally shot in Santa Ana before being moved, Santa Ana police announced on Monday.

Jose Peralta, a resident of Orange, was found in the front yard of a home in the 600 block of West Main Street by a neighbor around 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

Investigators have determined that Peralta was killed in a gang-related shooting in the area of 200 South Cedar Street in Santa Ana before his body was discarded in Tustin, police said.

Tustin officers have not been able to find any connection between the shooting and the home where Peralta was discovered, according to police.

The family who lives in the home, who did not want to be identified, told KTLA they were asleep when police knocked on their door and told them what had happened.

The neighbor who called police said he “looked outside and seen a body on the ground at the neighbor’s house” early Sunday morning.

“It was a little bit of a shock and a lot of concern on our end as to what was going on,” Sonny Pacho told KTLA.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Santa Ana Police Department at 714-245-8390.