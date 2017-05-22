Man Who Allegedly Stole Car With 3-Year-Old Inside Arrested Following a Pursuit in Whittier; Female Suspect at Large

A 3-year-old child is safe after two people allegedly stole the car she was in a led police on a pursuit through Whittier before one was eventually detained, officers said.

The car’s driver, 50-year-old Whittier resident David Phillip Gonzales, was taken into custody following the brief chase, but an unidentified female was able to escape, Whittier police said in a statement posted to Facebook.

The toddler’s mother called police around 12:30 p.m. to report the car was stolen from the 8700 block of Nogal Avenue with her child still inside.

Responding officers soon located the vehicle in the neighborhood and found Gonzales inside with a female passenger, as well as the kidnapped child, police said.

The two led officers on a brief pursuit before abandoning the car in the driveway of a home on the 13200 block of Foxley Drive and fleeing on foot.

At that point the child was rescued, and officials found she was unharmed.

Police erected a perimeter around the area and soon captured Gonzales, who was arrested without incident. He has been booked on suspicion of kidnapping, child endangerment, grand theft auto and felony evading, officers said.

The female, however, still has not been found. Police did not release her identity or provide a suspect description.

Gonzales is being held on $100,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the Whittier Police Department at 562-567-9270 or report anonymously at 562-567-9299.