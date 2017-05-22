× Reality Star Scott Disick’s Home Burglarized in Hidden Hills: LASD

Burglars ransacked the Hidden Hills home of television reality star Scott Disick, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said on Monday.

Officers were called to Disick’s home in the 5500 block of Bill Cody Road on Sunday morning around 1:20 a.m. after burglars forcibly entered the property, the Department said.

Officers found signs of forced entry to a rear sliding glass door, according to authorities.

The 33-year-old was not home at the time of the burglary and officers do not yet know what was taken, the Department said.

Disick is joined by many high-profile celebrities whose homes have been burglarized over the past few months, including Nicki Minaj and Emmy Rosum.