A 15-year-old girl was in the hospital with broken arm she suffered during a Saturday race in which she took first place when the family's truck was stolen from the Riverside County Regional Medical Center parking lot — along with her bike and riding gear in the back.

A fundraising campaign has been set up to help Nina Barratt raise money to replace her equipment.

Steve Kuzj reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on May 22, 2017.