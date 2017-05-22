The Vanishing Vaquita

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Long Beach, where the Aquarium of the Pacific joins the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, the Marine Mammal Commission, the Hubbs-Seaworld Research Institute, Vancouver Aquarium, Shedd Aquarium, Texas State Aquarium, Monterey Bay Aquarium, New England Aquarium, Caracol Centro Cientifico Y Cultural, A.C., San Diego Zoo Global, the World Wildlife Fund, and SeaWorld, in the frantic fight to save the critically endangered Vaquita. Scientists report the porpoises could become extinct in a matter of months, with FEWER THAN 30 OF THEM LEFT!

Conservationists say urgent action to clamp down on illegal fishing is needed to save the “pandas of the sea.”

According to marine experts, Vaquitas, the world's most-threatened marine mammal, are only found in Mexico's Upper Gulf of California, where their population has declined by 90 per cent since 2011 to fewer than 30 individuals in the latest estimates.

To learn more, visit the Aquarium of the Pacific.

Vaquita Marina: Conserving a Critically Endangered Porpoise

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

(562) 590-3100

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.