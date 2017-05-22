× Trump Makes Historic Trip to Western Wall in Jerusalem

President Donald Trump on Monday became the first sitting US president to visit the Western Wall, one of the holiest sites in Judaism.

Trump, wearing a yarmulke, placed his right hand on the wall and swayed slightly back and forth with his eyes closed. He was flanked by his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, who is Jewish, and Western Wall Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovich.

He reached into his jacket pocket and pulled out a white folded up note, and placed it into a crack in the wall.

Despite requests from Israeli officials, Trump visited the Western Wall without any Israeli government officials by his side.

The United States does not recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

31.776719 35.234508