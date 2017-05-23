× 15-Year-Old Injured After Being Struck By Falling Dead Tree in Panorama City

A 15-year-old boy was injured while skateboarding when a dead tree fell on him in Panorama City, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Authorities were called to the scene in the 8000 block of North Ranchito Avenue around 6:56 p.m. after reports of an unknown medical complaint and a tree down.

A friend of the victim called police and reported that a large tree had fallen on his friend, according to Mike Lopez with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities determined that a large branch from the falling tree hit the victim, fire officials said.

The young boy was transported to a local hospital with minor abrasions to his lower extremities.