He’s the personal trainer who got Zac Effron and Alexandra Daddario in shape for the Baywatch Movie. Celebrity Trainer Patrick Murphy joined us live with details on how you can get beach body ready with his Baywatch Body Workout. For more information on the top notch full body workout, nutritional guidance and more, click HERE. For more information on Patrick Murphy, click HERE or follow him on social media.
Baywatch Workout to Get You Beach Ready
