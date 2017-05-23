Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in downtown Los Angeles at the Grammy Museum for the NEW exhibit ELLA AT 100.

The GRAMMY Museum celebrates the life, music and charitable legacy of 13-time GRAMMY-winning jazz singer, and Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Ella Fitzgerald with Ella At 100: Celebrating the Artistry of Ella Fitzgerald. The exhibit opens April 25, on what would have been the late jazz icon's 100th birthday, and celebrates 100 years of Fitzgerald's lasting legacy through rare recordings, photos, and one-of-a-kind stage costumes.

Ella At 100

The Grammy Museum

800 West Olympic Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90015

(213) 765-6800

