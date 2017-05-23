FBI, CHP, Police Serve Warrant at Home in La Mirada

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Local and state officers were assisting the FBI in the search of a home in La Mirada on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The FBI, California Highway Patrol and Huntington Beach police were responding in the 6 o’clock hour to a home in the 13800 block of Mansa Drive, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

Investigators at the scene were looking inside a black Chevrolet SUV that has its driver’s side window apparently torn out, and a tent was set up in front of the home. Evidence markers appeared to have been placed in a strip of grass next to the home's driveway.

Dozens of officers were on scene by 7:30 a.m.

Authorities were serving a warrant, according to Laura Eimiller, spokeswoman for the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office.

A spokeswoman for the Huntington Beach Police Department said officers were assisting the FBI with the service of a search warrant. She said all other details would have to come from the FBI.

Check back for updates on this developing story.