Firefighters Battle Vegetation Fire Burning Near Westlake Village

Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire midday Tuesday near the Los Angeles-Ventura county line in Westlake Village.

The blaze was reported at 12:07 p.m. at Yellowwood and Wellbrook drives, according to the Ventura County Fire Department, which is responding.

More than 200 firefighters were at the blaze, which had burned 2 to 3 acres, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which was assisting.

No evacuations had been ordered and no structures were threatened, Ventura County fire Capt. Stan Ziegler said.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the fire burning in hills close to the end of Wellbrook Drive in the nearby Lake Eleanor Sentinel open space.