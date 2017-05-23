Heightened Security Expected at Chris Brown Concert at The Forum on Tuesday in Light of Manchester Attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Inglewood police are preparing for extra security at the Chris Brown concert at The Forum on Tuesday after 22 concertgoers were killed in a suicide attack in Manchester, UK.

Officers said in a press release that they have received no specific threats but will maintain heightened awareness at the concert in "an abundance of caution."

Many major cities across the country are enacting heightened security measures after 22 people were killed, including an 8-year-old girl, outside of an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena in Manchester.

Salman Abedi, 22, has been identified by police as the suspected suicide attacker who detonated a bomb as concertgoers exited the venue and ISIS has claimed responsibility, according to CNN.

Inglewood police encouraged the public to come to Tuesday's concert in a statement and plan to uphold public safety at the event.

The Chris Brown: Party Tour concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.