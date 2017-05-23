× L.A. Bus Ridership Continues to Fall, Officials Say

As ridership on Southern California’s largest bus network has dropped steadily over the last few years, transportation officials have expressed confidence that the decline was temporary and riders would soon return.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority attributed the drop to factors beyond its control, including more people buying cars, cheap gas and a recent state law that allows immigrants who are in the country illegally to obtain driver licenses.

Now, transportation officials are considering another explanation for why riders have stopped taking buses: The service isn’t good enough.

After months of preliminary research, Metro officials acknowledge that Los Angeles County’s sprawling bus system isn’t working as well for riders as it once did.

