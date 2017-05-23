LAPD Officials Look for Missing Studio City Teen With Diabetes

Los Angeles Police officials are looking for a missing Studio City teen who has diabetes.

Angelique Faith Davis, 13, was walking in the 3700 block of Fredonia Drive about 3:30 p.m. Sunday when she was last seen.

She has Type 1 diabetes and requires medication, officials said. She apparently is also depressed.

In an email, a woman describing herself as Angelique’s mother said police used a helicopter and bloodhounds to search for her daughter to no avail.

Angelique is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 128 pounds. She has brown hair, blue eyes and freckles.

She was last seen wearing a purple mouse, blue shorts, white shoes and a black backpack.

Anyone with information about Angelique can call LAPD officials at 818 754-8410 or 818 754-8429.