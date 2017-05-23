× Legendary James Bond Actor Roger Moore Dies at 89

Legendary actor Roger Moore, best known for his role as James Bond, has died in Switzerland, according to his official Twitter page. He was 89.

The BBC was also reporting the actor’s death.

George Moore was born in London, England, on Oct. 14, 1927.

Moore, a high school dropout, worked as model to help finance his struggling acting career.

His first major role came in 1962 as leading man Simon Templar in the British television series “The Saint.”

More than a decade later, Moore landed the role of James Bond.

Moore portrayed Agent 007 in seven consecutive films, including “Live and Let Die,” “The Man with the Golden Gun,” “The Spy Who Loved Me,” “Moonraker, “For Your Eyes Only,” “Octopussy” and “A View to a Kill.”

Known for his philanthropic work, Moore was appointed an International Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF in 1991.

With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated. pic.twitter.com/6dhiA6dnVg — Sir Roger Moore (@sirrogermoore) May 23, 2017