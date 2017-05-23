× Los Angeles Super Bowl Pushed Back to 2022 Due Construction Delays at Inglewood Stadium

Call it the Super Bowl Reshuffle.

Five days after the Rams announced their Inglewood stadium would be finished in 2020, a year later than the original plan, the NFL is looking at pushing back the Los Angeles Super Bowl by a year until February 2022.

Tampa will play host to the 2021 game.

Owners of the league’s 32 teams gathered Tuesday for their annual one-day May meeting and decided to giving L.A. some breathing room rather than moving forward with the unprecedented plan of a stadium playing host to a Super Bowl in its inaugural season.

33.961680 -118.353131