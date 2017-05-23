Los Angeles Super Bowl Pushed Back to 2022 Due Construction Delays at Inglewood Stadium

The Rams' planned stadium in Inglewood is shown in a rendering posted on the team's website in May 2016.

Call it the Super Bowl Reshuffle.

Five days after the Rams announced their Inglewood stadium would be finished in 2020, a year later than the original plan, the NFL is looking at pushing back the Los Angeles Super Bowl by a year until February 2022.

Tampa will play host to the 2021 game.

Owners of the league’s 32 teams gathered Tuesday for their annual one-day May meeting and decided to giving L.A. some breathing room rather than moving forward with the unprecedented plan of a stadium playing host to a Super Bowl in its inaugural season.

