Man Brutally Beaten in Broad Daylight on Fairfax District Street; Attacker Sought

A man who was walking in a residential part of the Fairfax District on Monday morning was brutally beaten in an apparently unprovoked attack that was captured on a home surveillance camera. Elizabeth Espinosa reports from the Fairfax District for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on May 23, 2017.