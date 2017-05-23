× Motorcyclist in Critical Condition After Crash in Porter Ranch

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a driver failed to look both ways at an intersection in Porter Ranch on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers were called to scene of a traffic collision at the intersection of Reseda Boulevard and San Fernando Mission Boulevard around 2 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a driver failed to look both ways at the intersection causing the motorcyclist to crash, according to Detective Bustos.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and the driver remained on the scene after the collision, police said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.