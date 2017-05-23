O.C. Supervisor Calls for Feds to Take Over District Attorney’s Office Amid ‘Scandal’

Orange County Supervisor Todd Spitzer asked federal authorities Monday for an emergency takeover of the Orange County district attorney’s office, citing what he called “continuing revelations of scandal.”

Spitzer’s letter to U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions noted a recent liability claim filed by the office’s former lead investigator that accuses Orange County Dist. Atty. Tony Rackauckas of campaign misconduct and interfering in political corruption investigations.

That investigator, Craig Hunter, left the office in April amid accusations that he sent sexually explicit texts while on duty.

Spitzer’s letter also cited a May 17 ruling by an Orange County judge that said Orange County prosecutors engaged in “serious misconduct” during the 2008 murder trial of Cole Wilkins, who is facing retrial in the 2006 death of an off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy.

